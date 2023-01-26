The Lake Havasu Vipers travel baseball organization hosted a free clinic recently to give back to the community. Over 80 kids turned out to SARA Park in an event meant to promote local youth sports development.
Vipers coaches David Meraz, Justin Janecek, Anthony Carelli, Scottie Taylor, Justin Wilson, Mike Thornhill and Chris Jacobs volunteered to rotate kids ages three to 13 years old through stations intended to teach them field agility, defensive fielding, pitching, catching and hitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.