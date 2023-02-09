Vipers baseball player makes All-Arizona 10U team

Havasu Vipers baseball player Ashton Carelli, 10, made the All-Arizona Majors 10U team and will compete in a national tournament in July in Dallas.
Ashton Carelli qualified for the All-Arizona 10U team back in December, after he earned MVP at a tournament in Phoenix.
“For him to be recognized amongst thousands of other kids, it’s kind of neat,” father Anthony Carelli said.
Ashton Carelli says his favorite part of playing baseball is hitting, because of that rewarding feeling he gets when he does hit the ball.
The Carelli family dedicates tons of time to baseball, not only during the week with the Vipers, but on weekends driving out to Phoenix to compete.
Ashton Carelli and the other 12 kids that made the All-Arizona team will practice three to four times a week in June to prepare for the All-Star tournament in July in Texas.
The tournament guarantees that the kids will get to play six games.
