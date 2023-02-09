Vipers baseball player makes All-Arizona 10U team

Havasu Vipers baseball player Ashton Carelli, 10, holds his game MVP ring at Cactus Yards in Gilbert, Arizona that he earned in December.

 Photo Courtesy/Anthony Carelli

Havasu Vipers baseball player Ashton Carelli, 10, made the All-Arizona Majors 10U team and will compete in a national tournament in July in Dallas.

Ashton Carelli qualified for the All-Arizona 10U team back in December, after he earned MVP at a tournament in Phoenix.

