Vipers baseball player makes All-Arizona 10U team

There’s little doubt 3-on-3 overtime has been a success in the NHL. It has cut down on shootouts that were deciding 13% of games the season before it was instituted. That number was down below 8% last season and is at 6.4% in 2023. But movement is growing to play more than 5 minutes of 3-on-3 OT in the hopes of eliminating even more of the skills competitions that players and coaches hate to see determining outcomes. The All-Star 3-on-3 tournament is yet another chance to show just how effective it is.