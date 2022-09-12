The Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted eleven high schools for the 18th annual Mary Jo Goldey Morris Memorial tournament Saturday.
Morris graduated Lake Havasu High School in 1976 and earned varsity letters in volleyball, badminton, basketball, tennis and track and field. She also earned the title of Lake Havasu High School’s Outstanding Female Athlete in 1975.
Morris’s mother, Florence Goldey, was the first volleyball coach at the high school. As a setter for the Knights volleyball team, Morris was named All-State as a senior and was selected to play in the senior All-Star game.
In 1995, at the age of 36, Morris lost her battle to cancer. Since 1995, the tournament has been named after Morris to honor her.
The tournament is pool-play style, with one set being played until 25 points without a “win by two” rule, up until teams enter the tournament bracket.
The Knights’ scoring results from the tournament were as follows:
Gila Ridge W 21-17, 21-10
Lee Williams L 21-15, 21-19 , 15-7
Yuma Catholic L 21-8, 21-12
Havasu’s libero Kaleigh Paoli
and outside hitter Jillian Pope
were named part of the all-tournament
team for their performances
Williams made the championship
“We beat these teams last year
going to the finals and winning
the whole thing,” coach Tim
Rodriguez said. “And this year
we just couldn’t find it.”
