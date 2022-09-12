Volleyball - Mary Jo tourney

The Lake Havasu Knights pose with Mary Jo Goldey Morri's husband, Breant Morris, and some of the Morris' grandchildren after the 18th annual Mary Jo Goldey tournament Saturday.

 Submitted photo

The Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted eleven high schools for the 18th annual Mary Jo Goldey Morris Memorial tournament Saturday.

Morris graduated Lake Havasu High School in 1976 and earned varsity letters in volleyball, badminton, basketball, tennis and track and field. She also earned the title of Lake Havasu High School’s Outstanding Female Athlete in 1975.

