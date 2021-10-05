The Lake Havasu volleyball team will not play its scheduled matches this week.
The Knights’ match on Tuesday against La Joya Community was canceled due to a broken water line at the facility, according to Havasu coach Tim Rodriguez.
Havasu’s home match against Millennium is postponed to next week, LHHS athletic director Dustin Zampogna said.
The match against the Tigers was scheduled for Wednesday night at the Lake Havasu High gym, but was postponed to Oct. 14 due to covid issues among the Millennium program. Matches at other levels were also postponed to Oct. 14.
The Knights are scheduled to be back on the floor on Oct. 12 for a home contest against Agua Fria.
