The Lake Havasu volleyball team was one game away from another championship at a tournament.
On Saturday, the Knights lost in the semifinals match of the 4th Annual Colorado River Volleyball Tournament, hosted by River Valley. Havasu fell 2-1 (25-22, 21-25, 14-16) to its rival Mohave in a competitive semifinal match.
Errors plagued the Knights, committing 13 service errors and 19 serve receive errors.
“When it came down when we really needed a sideout, that’s when we would struggle,” Knights assistant coach Lori Kuemerle said. “We would get behind two or three points and then we fight back to two or three points. Then it would be a tied game and then they would get up again two or three points. It was constantly fighting an uphill battle.”
Kuemerle said Carly Cordero, Natalie Ramirez and Aubrey Becker each played well in the semifinals match. Cordero had 7 kills, followed by Ramriez at 6 and Becker had 3. Caylee Crook had two kills against the Thunderbirds.
After a dominant undefeated run in pool play, the Knights started bracket play with a 2-0 (25-19, 25-14) victory over Laughlin (NV) in a match that the Knights struggled early on. Kuemerle said she played reserves to start the match since they didn’t go through rotations in pool play. The girls struggled with passing and serving and once substitutions were made, the Knights went on to sweep the Cougars.
In the match against Laughlin, Becker had five kills, followed by three each from Cordero and Ramirez and two each from Kaleigh Paoli and Brooklyn Hawkins.
In pool play, the Knights went 3-0, outscoring their opponents 63-22. Pool play was one game going up to 21 while bracket play was best two out of three up to 25. Kuemerle said they didn’t go through their usual rotations in pool play because those games ended quickly.
Up next
Havasu (2-2) will return to its home floor in a rivalry matchup against Mohave (2-4) on Thursday. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
