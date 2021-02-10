In a pivotal contest the day before state rankings are released, a late goal doomed the Lake Havasu boys soccer team in a 2-1 loss to Lee Williams at Lee Barnes on Wednesday.
A rivalry game that was intense throughout, the Knights allowed the Volunteers’ game-winning goal in the 74th minute. Justin Wright of Lee Williams scored the go-ahead goal on a shot from inside the box that went over the head of Havasu goalkeeper Victor Rueda.
That shot was the Volunteers’ fourth on goal while the Knights finished the night with an advantage in that category at 14. Havasu head coach Christina Gibbs said the game was reminiscent of the 2-0 loss against Millennium on Jan. 29. In that game, Havasu had a 17-2 shot on goal advantage.
“Pretty much the same story here,” Gibbs said. “They finished their two opportunities and we couldn’t finish ours. We missed a PK in the first half. I think we hit the post two or three times. We have to just learn when we have the opportunity, we have to finish.”
The Knights (2-1 Desert West) dropped to 3-3 overall while Lee Williams (1-2 Grand Canyon) improved to 3-2 and avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Havasu was without some players on Wednesday due to “academic and inner disciplinary issues,” according to Gibbs.
“Having three starters not being able to play in our already whittle down team, because of the seven seniors that quit (before the season), was kind of too much for us to handle tonight,” Gibbs said. “I think our team let that get to their heads and their minds. I think we were the better team, but at the end of the night, we didn’t put the ball in the goal and they did and that’s made the difference.”
The Knights only goal came in the first half that gave Havasu a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. Angel Castaneda had possession in the box when he shot the ball. That kick bounced off the chest of Lee Williams’ goalkeeper Jaden Messersmith and Castaneda took another shot and scored.
Later in the 33rd minute, the Volunteers tied the game on a free kick by Marco Saucedo and the score would be 1-1 at halftime. In the first half, the Knights had multiple opportunities in the attacking third, finishing the first 40 minutes of play with an 8-2 shot on goal advantage.
Havasu came close to scoring multiple times in the second half, outshooting Lee Williams 6-2 in the shots on goal category.
“We weren’t working as a team tonight,” Gibbs said. “We weren’t helping each other out so when we’re off, we’re off. We all have to be on the same page.”
With the state rankings unveiling on Thursday, Gibbs said this loss could potentially keep her team out of playoff contention for the time being with the Knights, a 5A team, losing to a 4A squad in Lee Williams.
Havasu’s fate could change depending on the result of its next game. The Knights are scheduled to play Campo Verde on the road Friday and the opposing Coyotes are looking like one of the top teams in the 5A Conference with a 6-1 overall record.
“We’re going to have to see where they rank Campo Verde tomorrow and basically based it off of that,” Gibbs said. “If they’re a high rank and we could get a win then that’s really going to help us.”
Up next
Havasu will head to Gilbert to play Campo Verde (6-1, 3-1 San Tan) in a doubleheader with the girls teams on Friday. The boys are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. while the girls game is expected to start at 6 p.m.
