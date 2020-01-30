After a hot first two minutes, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team went cold for the remainder of the game as it lost 49-34 to Lee Williams on Thursday night.
“I think we played selfish basketball,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “It looked good at the start, then it was just one pass and launch. I told the girls to drive to the basket and they never did.”
The Knights’ offense got started quickly, putting up 15 first quarter points and holding a four-point lead heading into the second.
But Lee Williams weathered the storm and slowed Havasu’s attack over the final three quarters.
The Volunteers took control in the second and began to run away in the third, outscoring the Knights 16-6 in the period.
However, a 3 by senior Matisun Skirvin to open the fourth, followed by a jumper from junior Saydra Pappenfus trimmed the lead to nine. But, Havasu’s offense all but disappeared down the stretch, failing to score for the rest of the game.
“It’s frustrating,” said Rockwell about the loss. “The first two minutes showed that we could play with them, but when I made some substitutions, it changed the whole dynamic of the game.”
The Knights scored only 19 points after the first quarter. Havasu (4-14, 0-4 West Valley) has dropped six in row.
Pappenfus led the team with eight points, while Skirvin and sophomore Maria Mack each added six.
Today, the Knights will be back in action at home with a West Valley Region matchup against Peoria. Havasu lost 48-37 earlier this season on the road to the Panthers.
“If we play tomorrow like we did the first two minutes tonight, it’s going to be a dog fight,” said Rockwell. “If we play like we did the last 30 minutes, we’re going to get beat, it’s that simple.”
