A historic run has come to an end.
The Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team lost 6-0 to Washington in the 4A Conference semifinals on Saturday in Gilbert, ending the deepest playoff run and one of the most successful seasons in school history.
“This was the best team we’ve played all season,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “They played quick and had skill on the ball. It was a good example for us to see moving forward.”
The third-seeded Rams scored their first goal within the first five minutes of the match and scored three more times in the first half, effectively putting the match out of reach by halftime.
Washington scored two more times in the second half to coast to the win. The Rams now move on to face No. 4 Arcadia in the championship match.
“It’s not a great way to start a semifinal,” said Gibbs. “They knocked us on our heels and we got out of our game. We would’ve liked to have played better but they’re a really good team.”
The start of the match was delayed about 45 minutes as matches earlier in the day were pushed back due to rain. However, the weather was not a factor during Havasu’s match and the turf field at Williams Field High School was in excellent condition, according to Gibbs.
This was only the Knights’ second loss of the season, both of which came away from Lee Barnes Stadium.
“You never like to end your season on a loss, but we’ve had a really great season and they should be proud of everything they’ve accomplished this season,” said Gibbs. “Being one of the top four teams in the state definitely made a statement for Lake Havasu’s soccer program.”
With only three seniors on this year’s roster, Gibbs is excited about her team’s chances next season and has high expectations for them when they move up to the 5A Conference.
“We’re excited for what we have coming back and we’re hoping to be able to compete and do well,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.