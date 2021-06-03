After completing his first year as Lake Havasu High Athletic Director, Dustin Zampogna said year one in the role was not what he imagined, as it took place during a pandemic.
“That’s not to say that it was a bad experience whatsoever,” Zampogna said. “I learned and I grew a lot. I was thrown into a lot of different obstacles and we found ways to get through each one. Some easier than others, but the most important thing is we had seasons for our kids.”
During his first year at the position, Zampogna made it a priority to give the LHHS student athletes a season after the covid-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring season. He made sure coaches and student-athletes followed covid-19 safety guidelines that the school district and Arizona Interscholastic Association implemented last fall when those programs were allowed to start practice.
The AIA’s changes in protocols throughout the 2020-21 academic year brought challenges for Zampogna, but he knew he wasn’t the only athletic director dealing with those guidelines.
When winter sports came around, the AIA delayed the start of the season twice in January to help mitigate covid-19 hospitalizations in Arizona, as cases were surging throughout the state. The AIA canceled the season and reversed its decision four days later.
When the Association overturned its decision, a mask mandate was implemented for all winter sports athletes in basketball, soccer and wrestling for the entirety of competition. The mandate drew controversy among athletes, coaches and parents throughout the state and locally.
For spring sports, the AIA lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on fan capacity after schools hosted spectators in a limited capacity or none at all. Lake Havasu High athletes were allowed to have two parents or legal guardians at their games in the winter.
Zampogna admitted that he felt overwhelmed at times throughout the year when it came to keeping up with guidelines from the district, the state and the AIA. He said it was a collective effort from the LHHS coaches, staff and faculty to make those safety protocols work to have a season in the fall, winter and spring.
“Those obstacles were probably the hardest hurdles, but we still found ways to do it,” Zampogna said. “We still found ways to make sure that we met the guidelines of the AIA and of our district and of our county to make sure that the seasons happen.”
Zampogna added that the AIA did a “fantastic” job throughout the year to give the state’s student-athletes a season.
Once spring sports were over, Zampogna breathed a sigh of relief that Lake Havasu High went through an unusual school year with athletics.
“In the virtual awards that we did, I said it like three or four times that ‘We made it,’” Zampogna said. “So anything that they threw at us, I feel like we conquered it and we made it through.”
Prior to getting hired as the LHHS athletic director last year, Zampogna coached the Lake Havasu track and field programs for three years with his last two coming as the head coach. Zampogna has been affiliated with the Lake Havasu Unified School District since moving from the state of New York in 2012. He has taught at Thunderbolt Middle School and Jamaica, Nautilus and Smoketree elementary schools.
Zampogna has coached baseball at Thunderbolt and was the school’s first football coach before transiting to Lake Havasu High School as a physical education teacher. During his first years at the high school, Zampogna was on the football staff in the junior varsity and varsity levels.
With his experience in the district, Zampogna said his transition as athletic director wasn’t difficult despite the obstacles throughout the year. The difficult part about the transition was not teaching or coaching, but he was still allowed to make connections with students – his favorite part of his profession.
As he heads into his second year at his position, Zampogna said “there’s still a lot to learn” about the athletic director role.
“We’re very blessed in our city to have the facilities we have,” Zampogna said. “We're very blessed and thankful that our community supports us as much as we do and without the flexibility and adaptability of our coaches, our faculty, our parents and our athletes, it would have been a much more difficult season to get through.
“So I'm just thankful for everyone. It was all hands on deck to make it happen. I'm just really proud of our community, and everyone involved to just make sure that our kids actually had an athletic season. That was our number one goal and priority and we accomplished it.”
