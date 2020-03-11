Wednesday’s scheduled match between Gila Ridge and the Lake Havasu tennis teams has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
The Knights’ road match against Willow Canyon, which was originally to be played Tuesday, has been moved to Wednesday, April 15 because of rain as well.
Havasu is scheduled to face Gila Ridge on the road on Monday, March 23 in its next match. The Knights next home match will take place on Thursday, March 26 at 1 p.m. against Arcadia.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams are 4-0 so far this season.
