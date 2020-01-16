The JML Outdoors Weekend Warrior Series kicks off this weekend with the first of four tournaments.
According to the JML Outdoors website, the tournament is designed for “the beginner or average fisherman that for whatever reason doesn’t have the time to devote to a professional circuit.”
The tournament will be held on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will take place at the south ramp of Lake Havasu State Park.
Pre-registration will be held at Anderson Toyota today from 4-6 p.m. All teams entered by 6 p.m. will be entered into an early draw for start positions.
The entry fee is $240 per team.
For those unable to compete in this weekend’s tournament, additional tournaments will be held Feb. 8, Mar. 21 and April 18 with a championship held from May 16-17. Additional information can be found at jmloutdoors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.