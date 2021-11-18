Since the team started practice two weeks ago, new Lake Havasu girls basketball coach Charles Welde has his players focusing on the fundamentals.
“We’re in our second week and we’re teaching basic zone principles,” Welde said. “We haven’t worked press break or in bounds plays. So we’re going to be behind, but if you don’t know how to properly pass and catch or shoot a layup and free throw, it doesn’t really matter how much you know.”
Welde was officially hired as the head coach of the program in August after months of the position being opened. The program had an opening after former coach Karen Rockwell resigned last spring. Rockwell coached the last three seasons and compiled an 8-36 combined record during her tenure.
Welde is a familiar face around Lake Havasu Athletics, as he also currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Lake Havasu varsity football team. He’s in his second season coaching football at LHHS.
He brings a wealth of coaching experience – most of it being in football – with previous stops at the junior college level in Southern California. His last coaching job was as the offensive coordinator at Victor Valley College in Victorville and previously held the same position at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita.
One of his previous jobs was as the general manager of a professional indoor football team in Illinois.
Welde’s previous basketball experience includes coaching club youth teams and also ran multiple youth camps in the past. Welde’s current role with the girls basketball program is his first head coaching job at any level.
Although he currently coaches two sports at the high school, Welde didn’t move to Havasu to coach.
He moved to town with his family after his wife was hired as a teacher at LHHS. Welde and his family have lived in Havasu for the past three years. He currently has two daughters who are high school students.
The oldest daughter Brynn plays on the Knights varsity team and Charles’ younger daughter Raven tried out for the freshman squad.
“Obviously, they moved a lot so we were looking to go somewhere for them to finish high school,” Welde said.
“We looked at different states and we wanted to be somewhere warm and then we looked at the minimum requirements for teachers.”
Last season, the Knights were among the worst teams in the state, finishing 1-9 overall and going 0-6 in a tough Desert West region. Havasu’s only win last year was a 27-24 road victory over a winless Glendale team.
The program struggled prior to Rockwell’s tenure, as the Knights were 2-17 overall the season before she arrived. The team’s last winning season was in 2016-17 when the squad went 11-9 and missed the 5A state playoffs.
After the Knights endured tough seasons in years past, Welde has the task of rebuilding the program, but admitted that it won’t happen overnight.
“I want them to compete,” Welde said. “I don’t want anything to be handed to them, but I also want the younger players to experience success. I’m not ready to throw them in the varsity ranks for the experience of getting hammered because they’re up against seniors that have been playing for four years.
“I want some of the better players to stay at ninth grade and work together and field each other out and I think they could really be successful here.”
Numbers across the program are vastly improved from last season with a full team at the freshmen and junior varsity levels. Welde said 42 girls came to try outs with 17 of them being freshmen.
“The thing I tell (the freshmen) every day is ‘Guys, if you stick with this, think about having a senior year with 12 (players) who are seniors,” Welde said. “So that’s the process. They’re excited.”
