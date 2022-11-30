Fiesta Bowl

The latest CFP rankings have helped the Fiesta Bowl picture become clearer.

 Courtesy of the Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX – In 2007, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl’s first year in Glendale, the college football universe watched in shock and fever as a piece of college sports history unfolded.

Trailing the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners 42-41 in overtime, Boise State coach Chris Petersen called for his quarterback to run the “Statue of Liberty.” Quarterback Jared Zabransky pump faked to the right, dropped his hand to his hip, and handed the ball to running back Ian Johnson, who ran untouched to the pylon for the game-winning two-point conversion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.