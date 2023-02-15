Why Travis Pastrana is trying to make the Daytona 500

Travis Pastrana speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day.

 James Gilbert/Getty Images/TNS

DAYTONA BEACH — Travis Pastrana has jumped out of a plane without a parachute, leapt over buses on a bike and won gold medals at the X-Games.

But waking up Wednesday with a chance to qualify for Sunday’s Daytona 500? That was cool.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.