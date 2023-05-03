Wiggins wins wind-shortened Laughlin Open

Kevin Wiggins, left, and amateur Ronnie Orbaker show off four of the five bass they caught at Lake Mohave during Thursday’s competition in the WON BASS Laughlin Open.

 Courtesy Photo/WON BASS

LAKE MOHAVE — High winds at Lake Mohave turned the scheduled three-day Western Outdoor News BASS Laughlin Open into one day of competition — but it didn’t stop some of the Southwest’s top anglers from finding fish.

The top six professionals — and their amateur partners — managed to pull 20-pound stringers of five bass from the water in the third major tournament staged in the last 13 months by WON BASS at the lake north of Bullhead City. The tournament was held in partnership with Visit Laughlin and the Laughlin Tourism Commission.

