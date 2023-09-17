Willie Thrower made history for the Chicago Bears as the modern NFL’s 1st Black QB. 70 years later, his family hopes for recognition.

Michigan State quarterback Willie Thrower, circa September 1951. Thrower, the first Black quarterback to play for a Big Ten school, helped the Spartans win a national championship in 1952.

 Michigan State College

CHICAGO — Willie Thrower lived his life as a footnote in the history books of one of professional football’s most storied franchises.

A quarterback whose “name is synonymous with his skill as a player,” as the Pittsburgh Courier declared in 1953, Thrower was the first Black quarterback to play at a Big Ten school and in the modern NFL. He made his professional debut for the Chicago Bears on Oct. 18, 1953, with less than five minutes left in a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field — six years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

