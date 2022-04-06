The wind was blowing Wednesday but it wasn’t enough to stop the Lady Knights from getting the win.
On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team hosted Youngkr High School at home for a regular season match. The Lady Knights won the match 9-0.
LHHS only let the Roughriders score five points across all of the nine singles and doubles matches. Monet Land won her singles match at the one spot 6-0, 6-0 and Sam Durbin won 6-1, 6-0 at the two spots.
In the three spots Morgan Kross won 6-0, 6-1, Olivia LeGrand won 6-0, 6-0 and Sienna Anderson won 6-0, 6-1. Kourtney Charles was slotted in the six spot but Youngkr did not have enough players to finish the final singles match.
In the three doubles matches, Durbin and Kross won for the first time at the ones spot 8-1. Land and LeGrand won 8-1 and finally Anderson and Kira Pope won 8-0.
“It was nice to be home and get a region win here,” head coach Greg Brueckner said. “It was very blustery today so that meant the girls had to move well. They stepped up great to the challenge.”
The Lady Knights are back on their home court today for a 3:30 p.m. match against Lee Williams High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.