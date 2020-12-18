With the start of the winter sports season a few weeks away, Lake Havasu High coaches are eager to begin their seasons.
Winter sports were supposed to start competition during the first week of December, but surging covid-19 cases in Arizona caused the Arizona Interscholastic Association to postpone the season to Jan. 5. The AIA officially made its decision on Nov. 19.
Lake Havasu athletic winter programs were allowed to begin practice on Nov. 9 due to metrics set by the AIA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and have continued to practice since the season got pushed back.
In an interview with the News-Herald a couple of days before the AIA announced its postponement, Lake Havasu girls soccer Josh Kistler said his team “would practice and train like their game would be the next day” if the season were to be pushed back.
“We’re just going to push the girls hard and keep them focused,” Kistler said. “Try to not let them get stressed out thinking the games are two months away now. Like I said, we’re going to push like our next game is tomorrow. It’s all we could do really.”
Kistler wasn’t too concerned about the girls getting burnout with the extra practice time.
“If I start seeing it then we’ll have to change things up,” he said.
The Knights are scheduled to host Yuma Catholic for their season opener on Jan. 7.
Lake Havasu boys soccer coach Christina Gibbs was also interviewed by the News-Herald a few days prior to the AIA’s decision.
At the time, the AIA made a recommendation to its executive board to postpone winter sports. The fate of winter sports was unknown soon after, but Gibbs was prepared to have an extra month of practice, as it was inevitable that the season would be delayed.
“It’s going to give us an advantage on the schools that weren’t able to start because we’re going to have almost two months of practice in,” Gibbs said. “They’re not able to practice so I’m just going to take advantage of that and go full 100% effort.”
The Knights will open their season on the road against Yuma Catholic on Jan. 7.
After winter sports were officially postponed, the News-Herald interviewed the remaining three winter varsity coaches at Lake Havasu High; Ted Darnell (boys basketball), Karen Rockwell (girls basketball) and Ryan Schumann (wrestling). All three coaches said they had athletes opt out of the season due to covid-19 concerns.
“I knew it was coming, '' Schumann said about the season being delayed. “It’s actually sooner than what I thought it was going to be. I thought they were going to push it to the middle of January. So I’m glad to hear it will start on Jan. 5.”
Schumann gave his wrestlers Thanksgiving week off, but he said they were going to “hit it hard” when they returned the following week.
“My wrestling practices will exactly be the same,” Schumann said. “We’ll go outside, we’ll condition, we’ll run and then we’ll hit the wrestling room for an hour and a half and go home.”
The Knights are scheduled to begin its season at home with a multi-team meet with Buckeye Union and Willow Canyon on Jan. 6.
As for the Lake Havasu girls basketball team, Rockwell said the extra practice time would give her more time to introduce her offensive and defensive schemes to a team with kids entering their first year of varsity, many of them being freshmen.
With the season creeping closer, Rockwell is doing her best to keep the girls engaged during their time in the gym.
“We've just been trying to introduce things,” Rockwell said. “We have coach (Lee) White. He’s new. He’s putting in drills in for them so we’re trying to change it up so it’s like ‘Oh we have to show up to practice every day. We don’t have a game until January.’ Just trying to be as live as we can with the kids and try to play live basketball.”
The Knights’ first game of the season is scheduled for Jan. 12 against Millennium at home.
Darnell wasn’t surprised when he heard the news of the season being delayed. The long layoff did allow Darnell to have his full team participate in practice with many of his players returning to the hardwood after completing a season of football.
Darnell said he shortened the practice schedule to four days a week and each session was “specialized” to prevent his guys from being “burnt out.” He added his practices will ramp up after Christmas with the Knights slated to open the season against Lee Williams on the road on Jan. 5.
“Right now, we’re able to spend a full day on offense and a full day on defense instead of trying to split it up,” Darnell said. “We had some time to break down things a little bit more. We had some time to focus more on one side of the sport whether it’ll be offense, defense or out of bounds plays or special situations or things like that.”
