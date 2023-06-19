Women athletes fight for equality to level playing field in male-dominated sports

Rickie Fowler's wild ride in the U.S. Open concluded with him sharing the 36-hole scoring record and taking a one-shot lead into the weekend. Fowler made only four pars in his round of 68 to take a one-shot lead over Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were two shots behind. Fowler now has 18 birdies in 36 holes. Now comes the real test. He is coming out of a three-year slump and feeling better about his game each day. But with sunshine, the North course is starting to get firm and scary.