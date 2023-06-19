Women athletes fight for equality to level playing field in male-dominated sports

UFC hopeful Leslie Hernandez fights out of Phoenix’s MMA Lab under the strawweight division, where she currently holds a record of 1-1. 

 Photo courtesy of Leslie Hernandez

PHOENIX – Embarking in the world of athletics can pose formidable challenges for women. Whether their dream is to play for financial gain or make a career out of a passion, the pursuit is often met with inequalities on many levels between male and female athletes.

For decades, powerful and rebellious women have taken these issues head-on in male-dominated sports, including MMA, rugby and football. Between unequal pay and funding, fewer opportunities and judgment of their build, age and sexuality, women are held to higher standards than their male counterparts. Skill is never enough for a woman athlete to succeed and earn respect. They need to work twice as hard while balancing all aspects of life that come with being a woman.

