The 8th Annual Picklefest Tournament in Lake Havasu City began this weekend at the Dick Samp Memorial Park. The park, which currently holds 12 pickleball courts, welcomed a host of spectators and players alike for the three-day event.
Picklefest registrants came from over 12 states, including a few players from Canada. Janie Morris, president of the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association, says that 84 women are expected to play. Morris also said that 67% of registered participants were women.
One of the main themes mentioned by pickleball players was that it is a sport that is welcoming to all. “It is a way for players to stay social with others,” Morris says.
During the tournament on Saturday, March 19, classic tunes filled the air, ranging from “My Girl” by The Temptations to “Hotel California” by the Eagles. Pickleball players within earshot danced along the court while in midgame with their opponents.
Jana Middleton, who started her pickleball journey in 2019, won the silver medal for Mixed Doubles in the 3.0 division for ages 65+. Before her win on Saturday, Middleton said that she’d always watch pickleball and see her friends play. “I didn’t realize it would be so much fun!” she recounted.
Middleton believes that the best part about competing in pickleball is having fun and winning. She shared her routine for preparing for a match which includes a good night’s sleep and a pre-game warm-up.
A challenge she has faced being a woman in the sport is having male opponents “who attack women players while in a match.”
Middleton thinks of herself as a person who is very kind and who loves to volunteer. Regarding her pickleball performance, she has a goal of increasing her stamina for longer gameplay.
One of the Canadian players who attended the tournament, Tracy Mastel, began playing the sport at age 55. She remembers a friend who invited her play. “I reluctantly tried it,” she exclaims.
Mastel had a different outlook on the treatment she noticed while matched up with a male player. “I think most guys take it a little easier on you because you’re a female and I wish they would just bring it all the same,” Mastel says.
To prepare herself for matches, she likes to practice drills. “We just come out to play and whatever happens, happens!” she explains.
Pickleball is a favorite sport for Mastel to participate in due to its ability to keep her active and on the go. She credits the sport for bringing her a lot of joy. “Pickleball is a sport that allows you to still participate as you get older,” she says. She also believes it is a sport that caters to all genders. “I don’t think it matters if you’re male or female – it’s all-inclusive,” states Mastel.
Mastel took home the silver medal for Mixed Doubles in the 3.5 division for the 50-64 age range.
Patti Oakley, a part-time resident of Lake Havasu City and of Nevada, states that “the best part about competing in pickleball is the people!”
With distant interruptions from the crowd cheering for the match happening behind us, Oakley’s testament to the friendliness of pickleball was shown in plain sight.
“You meet the most wonderful people playing pickleball,” she says. “You can go anywhere in this country, and you don’t know where you’re at,” Oakley continues, “Go find a pickleball court and go play with some people and they’re just so welcoming and open, it’s wonderful!”
Oakley, who came away Saturday with the gold medal for the 50-64 age group in the 3.5 division, attributes her active lifestyle to her current pickleball interest.
“You don’t think that you’re exercising, it’s like a secondary bonus,” she says.
Her routine before a match includes a grounding technique which she uses to calm her unsteady nerves.
“[I] practice, do a little bit of a warm-up, and chew gum!’ Oakley exclaims.
Chewing gum keeps her a little settled when she starts to get nervous and hyper. “It kind of settles me down,” she continues.
Oakley says she plans on improving her sport performance. “I try to better myself all the time,” she explains.
Between the warm weather and friendly banter amongst spectators, Saturday’s tournament was a recipe for good times.
Cindy Davis, who began playing pickleball around age 60, kept a warm smile on her face. She took home the gold medal in the 3.5 division for the 65+ age group.
A friend in a yoga class of hers invited her to try her hand at pickleball. “I’m like, ‘heck yeah!’”, Davis exclaims brightly.
“You’re joking around on the court during the match,” she says, “It’s just comfortable.”
Davis says she immediately fell in love with pickleball. “The people are so, so nice,” she went on.
She also believes that the sport is one that is very accepting of women players.
“When we play against men, they don’t hesitate to slam it at you,” she explains, “I mean, they play!”
This weekend’s Picklefest accounts for the third tournament under Davis’ belt.
“It’s what we do,” she says, “We’re retired and if we didn’t have pickleball, we don’t know what we’d do.”
Davis jokes that drinking the night before is not the best way to prep for a match. “You do try to spend time practicing with your partner,” she went on.
“I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have some kind of sport to play,” Davis explains, “We like to keep moving and doing stuff.”
Davis was in wonderful spirits after being named for her gold medal. The lively crowds around her added to her excitement.
“[For a strength], I think for my age is my mobility because I can still run circles around some of these people,” Davis jokes.
“I’m a real friendly person and I love people, and this gives me the opportunity to share it with everybody,” she says, flashing a big smile.
The fuller weekend crowd made for a hospitable atmosphere for Picklefest attendees. From belly laughs heard from across the courts to random bursts of dancing amongst the volunteers, this was a great experience to be had by all.
