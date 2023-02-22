WON Bass Arizona Open day one canceled due to wind

Day one of the 2023 WON Bass Arizona Open was canceled due to wind, and there’s a chance that the rest of the tournament will be postponed.
“It always looked like Wednesday was going to be an ugly day, but we determined last night at the meeting that it was unsafe to launch today and we were going to sit out today to see how Thursday and Friday look,” WON Bass tournament director Billy Egan said.
Although Thursday and Friday’s weather conditions don’t look as severe as today’s, Egan said the conditions were still unfavorable and it is possible that the whole tournament will be postponed as a result.
“Obviously safety and lives come before expenses,” Egan said. “There’s a lot of guys who spent a lot of money coming out here to practice and fish. There is going to be a lot of people upset that they were out here renting places, practicing and not being able to fish a tournament would be disappointing but I think after some time people will realize if we decide to postpone – it was made for safety reasons.”
The decision on whether or not to postpone the event will be made later this afternoon. In terms of rescheduling, the most likely situation would be sometime in May.
