WON Bass Arizona Open day one canceled due to wind

Anglers wait to launch on Lake Mohave for the 2022 WON Bass U.S. Open in October.

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

Day one of the 2023 WON Bass Arizona Open was canceled due to wind, and there’s a chance that the rest of the tournament will be postponed. 

“It always looked like Wednesday was going to be an ugly day, but we determined last night at the meeting that it was unsafe to launch today and we were going to sit out today to see how Thursday and Friday look,” WON Bass tournament director Billy Egan said.

