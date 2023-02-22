WON Bass Arizona Open day one canceled due to wind

A person familiar with the situation says free agent quarterback Derek Carr is meeting with the New York Jets this weekend. The 31-year-old spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders but was released by Las Vegas after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. The Jets are looking for a veteran quarterback to lead their offense after Zach Wilson struggled mightily after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce its plans. NFL Network first reported on the meeting.