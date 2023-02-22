WON Bass Arizona Open postponed

The 2023 WON Bass Arizona Open has been postponed due to high winds and extreme weather forecasts.
“Obviously safety and lives come before expenses,” WON Bass tournament director Billy Egan said. “There’s a lot of guys who spent a lot of money coming out here to practice and fish. There is going to be a lot of people upset that they were out here renting places, practicing and not being able to fish a tournament would be disappointing but I think after some time people will realize the decision to postpone – it was made for safety reasons.”
