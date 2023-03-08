WORCS motos return to Crazy Horse this weekend

The World Off-Road Championship Series returns to Crazy Horse Campgrounds this weekend for round three of motorcycle off-road racing.
Friday, the racers will be practicing from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the island race track.
Thank you for reading!
The World Off-Road Championship Series returns to Crazy Horse Campgrounds this weekend for round three of motorcycle off-road racing.
Friday, the racers will be practicing from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the island race track.
Competition kicks off Saturday at 9:10 a.m. with the Open C, 60 A, 60 B, 60 C, Women’s C, Vint/Evo, Evo/Mod, Mini Open A and Mini Open B classes. Podium awards are tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m.
Sunday, competition begins at 8:20 a.m. with the 450 C, 250 C, Super Mini A, B and C classes. Podium awards are tentatively scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the gate for spectators.
For the full schedule click here:
https://i0.wp.com/worcsracing.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/R3-Havasu-Weekend-Race-Schedule-1.jpeg?ssl=1
Lake Havasu High School varsity soccer player Ozzy Sanchez signed Thursday with La…
Major League Baseball's new limits on infield shifts are raising batter spirits this spring. They might be bosltering batting averages, too. Batting averages across the league are up slightly from last spring training, from .259 to .263. Left-handed hitters seem to be benefitting most, with their collected average up from .255 to .274. Sluggers like the New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo are enjoying taking at-bats without a wall of defenders in shallow right field. Rizzo says that "young left-handed hitters will be introduced to the 3-4 hole that’s been gone for about seven to eight years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.