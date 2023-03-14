Worcs Round 3 concludes over the weekend

Dustin Bluth (left) in the 450 C race and Jack Simpson (right) in the pro practice jump at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-Herald

WORCS finished round three with the motorcycle competitions over the weekend at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.

In Pro 250 on Sunday, Kade Tinkler-Walker from Hesperia, California, earned the win over Yucca Valley’s Jack Simpson and Acton’s Jake Alvarez.

