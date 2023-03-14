Worcs Round 3 concludes over the weekend

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk added 18 and the Sacramento Kings used a balanced effort to beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119. The loss snapped Phoenix’s four-game winning streak. The Kings pushed to 3 1/2 games ahead of the Suns for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. The Kings finished the game on a 13-4 run. Seven Sacramento players scored at least 12 points. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds.