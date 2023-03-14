Worcs Round 3 concludes over the weekend

WORCS finished round three with the motorcycle competitions over the weekend at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
In Pro 250 on Sunday, Kade Tinkler-Walker from Hesperia, California, earned the win over Yucca Valley’s Jack Simpson and Acton’s Jake Alvarez.
Justin Hoeft from Castaic, California, took the win in the Pro 450 competition crossing the finish line before Hollister, California’s Mateo Oliveira. Lake Havasu City’s Travis Damon finished in eighth.
Jason Fichera won the Pro Am category as the Santa Rosa Valley native finished ahead of Las Vegas’ Mason Decunzo. Havasu’s Bubba Brandel finished seventh.
In Wom A, Mohave Valley’s Dana Raynor finished third behind Fallbrook, California’s Maddy Weber and Nephi, Utah’s Rylee Bryan. Wom C saw Lake Havasu City’s Alexus Nordgren earn sixth place.
Round four will be in Blythe, California with ATV/SXS March 31-April 2 and Moto April 7-9.
