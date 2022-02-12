The Lake Havasu High School Wrestling program had a strong showing at their first postseason tournament with one Knight taking the top spot in their weight class.
On Saturday the Knights wrestled at the Division II Sectional tournament at Agua Fria High School. Of the 11 wrestlers LHHS sent to the tournament, five Knights placed in the top five for their weight class and are advancing to the State Tournament.
At the 126-weight class Hunter Bentley took fourth place. In the 132-weight division Gunner Legrand placed second. Six pounds up Robert Minden placed third in the 138-weight class.
Wrestler Glen Adona placed second in the 146-weight class and the top finisher for Havasu was Xander Flowers who was the sectional champion for the 285-weight class.
The State Wrestling tournament for divisions one through three begins Thursday Feb. 17 and goes through to Saturday. The tournament will be at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
