After making it to the State Tournament last year the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis program will have to work hard if it wants a repeat of last year’s success.
This year Havasu’s boys’ tennis team has 10 players on the roster which Head Coach Jeremy Wojcicki says is lower than it has been in past years.
“We lost seven seniors who graduated last year so we are relatively young but we have some good talent returning,” Wojcicki said
Wojcicki says the team is split fairly evenly when it comes to novice and experienced tennis players which has required him to switch up his coaching approach.
“You got to really start with the basics again,” Wojcicki said. “A lot of these kids came out because they wanted to try out the sport, they have never played or picked up a racket before. At the same time you got to try and push the veteran players to get better. You got to juggle it.”
The Knight’s regular season runs until early April and it is in the latter half of the season when Havasu will face two of its biggest section rivals.
“In our section it’s usually us, Estrella Foothills and Lee Williams who are in competition,” Wojcicki said. “So those will be our two tough matches.”
LHHS plays Estrella Foothills on April 4 at home and then faces off against Lee Williams on April 7. The Knights winning their section which also includes Buckeye Union, Youngker and Yuma, would be one of the pathways for the young team to make the state tournament.
The Knights first tennis match of the season is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23. LHHS will play on its home courts against Marcos De Niza High School beginning at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.