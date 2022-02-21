A younger Lake Havasu High School baseball team is returning to the field this season and Head coach Cullen Stahl is excited about the talent he is seeing on this season’s team.
According to Stahl, Havasu baseball is finally back to normal after the craziness of the covid pandemic. Stahl says along with being excited to get back to normalcy he is also excited for talent on the 2022 baseball squad which includes some all-state players.
“We have some really decent pitchers this year that should give us a lot of innings and we have a lot of teams beat this year,” Stahl said. “Probably the most speed I have on a team that I have coached.”
Stahl says of the 13 players on the varsity squad 12 of them are “clutch” runners. Having a deeper bullpen should also generally improve the Knights game with Stahl saying pitching was an area of the game the team struggled with last year.
Hopefully the Knights are able to translate their talents into the game as Stahl says LHHS is set to face some tough competition this season.
“We probably have the hardest region in 5A,” Stahl said. “We have one of the best teams in the state, if not the nation, which is Canyon View High School. This is their first year with seniors so they have everyone back. Millennium is also good as is Verrado but really we should be able to compete with anyone this year.”
Another promising aspect of the roster is that Stahl says there are only two seniors on the team meaning the program will have a lot of returning players in future years. The rest of the team is made up of juniors, sophomores and two freshmen.
Knights Baseball’s first game of the season is this Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. Havasu will go on the road to face off against Mohave High School.
