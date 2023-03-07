Emily Bessoir had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double-double, Charisma Osborne also scored 18 points and No. 19 UCLA beat No. 21 Arizona 73-59 in the Pac-12 Tournament. UCLA, a No. 5 seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday after handing Arizona its first three-game skid of the season. Londynn Jones made her only 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the third quarter to put UCLA ahead 47-35 and the Bruins led by double figures the rest of the way. Arizona only made two field goals in the third quarter — both in the opening three minutes. Bessoir made two 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter and Gina Conti added another 3 to give UCLA a 17-point lead with 7:30 left.