The Lake Havasu Youth Bowling League hosted its Junior/Adult Fun Tournament Fundraiser on Saturday.
There were 32 teams that participated from Havasu and Kingman.
There were 3 different games, the first was 3,6,9 (the third, sixth and ninth frame is automatically a strike), 9-pin no-tap (9 pins first ball is a strike), and 8-pin no-tap.
One Havasu bowler, eight-year old Deryn Peterson, bowled a 300 in 8-pin no-tap.
