Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreations announced that youth co-ed recreational basketball registration begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.
The program is offered to boys and girls from third to sixth grade for $53 a player. The season is set to run from Jan. 30 to March 10.
Participants will learn vital skills such as good sportsmanship and teamwork.
Practices will be held twice a week at one of the Lake Havasu Union School District elementary school gyms – specific practice days are to be determined at a later date.
Games are slated for Thursday or Friday nights.
