Flex
Flex was the first of the transit services to get going, taking over for Havasu Mobility on July 1, 2021 and providing largely the same paratransit services. Transportation Director Patrick Cipres said Flex’s passengers are largely seniors, disabled citizens, and veterans.
“It was important to ensure the transition would be as smooth as possible for our most vulnerable citizens,” Cipres said. “Before we launched, we notified them at least a month ahead of time, and we provided free rides and ride training. It was the same drivers, newer vehicles, and for the most part the same service but more of an expanded service.”
Cipres said all of the Flex vehicles are ADA equipped and all drivers are nationally and state ADA certified. He also said Havasu is required to offer paratransit concurrently with any fixed routes that it offers.
The cost to ride Flex is $3 per customer each way.
Cipres said Flex currently has about 72 active customers that frequently use the service, although he said Havasu Mobility had about 250 active riders prior to covid. But Cipres said Flex’s ridership numbers have started to climb again recently after cratering during the pandemic.
“We see a lot of customers coming back, mainly new residents coming into town that need some type of paratransit help,” he said.
Cipres said Flex provided a total of 2,852 rides during its first year – from July 2021 to June 2022. He said the paratransit currently averages about 220 to 250 rides per month.
Direct
Direct was the second service to kick off last fiscal year, starting up on Sept. 17, and has been by far the most widely used of the three transportation tiers.
Havasu partnered with Uber to use the rideshare companies platform to offer rides, which also allows the customers to see the expected wait time before the vehicle picks them up at the requested location. But Cipres clarified that the city’s transit system follows the rules and guidelines from the FTA and from Lake Havasu City itself, not Uber.
For Direct, the transportation department has divided the city up into three zones. Rides where the pick up and drop off location are within the same zone cost $3 per rider, while any ride that picks up in one zone and drops off in another zone is $5.
Cipres told the council that Direct provided a total of 6,809 rides between its start date in mid-September through July, although the services’ hours of operation have varied during that time due to struggles hiring enough drivers. He said Direct currently has two drives working in the morning, and two drivers in the afternoon, but he said he expects to be fully staffed soon after the department recently managed to hire the three additional drivers it has been looking for.
Cipres said earlier this month Direct set a personal record with 64 trips in a single day, and said Direct has already provided 767 this month through Aug. 22.
“That is short staffed and we are pushing 60 rides per day,” he said. “So that is a good benchmark for us.”
Cipres said Direct has also started giving more rides to people heading to work, estimating Direct has been giving about 200 rides to work each week recently.
The most popular pick up locations for Direct have been Smith’s (203 pick ups), Safeway (173), Bashas’ (153) and Hampton Inn (141) which ASU Havasu used for extra housing last year. The most popular drop off spots were Havasu Regional Medical Center (357), Arizona State University (219), Smith’s Shopping Center (188), Bashas’ (171) and Safeway (160).
Bridge
Although a fixed route busing system is required in order to receive federal funding, City Manager Jess Knudson said the city has worked to avoid the pitfalls of the previous fixed route called Havasu Area Transit. He said HAT was too large and cumbersome with multiple routes and nearly 90 bus stops, which ultimately made it “heavily inefficient.”
Bridge was the third and final tier of Havasu’s transportation system to get going last year, and the city is still working out exactly what the fixed route will look like.
Bridge kicked off with its first pilot route, called the Gray Route, which ran from Feb. 28 through July 1. The route included seven bus stops in the downtown area including the hospital, multiple grocery stores, and Hampton Inn while starting and ending each hour at the “transit hub” in the Pima Wash Parking Lot.
During the roughly four-month pilot route Bridge provided 259 rides to customers, and did not charge any fares during that time.
Cipres said the Gray Route was designed based on the transit study conducted by the Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2018 and 2019. He said he believes by the time the city tested out the route in 2021 the demand had changed.
“There was a whole different demographic here at that time,” Cipres said. “There was a need for a route picking up people from the hotel areas and taking them to the shopping centers. When we decided to test that route out it obviously wasn’t successful in bringing those in because it is a different demographic now. Most people in that area have vehicles, or are traveling and staying in a hotel with their vehicle.”
Bridge is currently getting ready for its second pilot route, which is expected to kick off this fall. The route will be called “The Express” – starting in the Pima Wash Parking Lot before heading out to The Shops at Lake Havasu with stops at Walmart and the traffic circle in front of Star Theaters before returning to the transit hub on Mesquite Avenue.
Cipres said the fare to ride Bridge will be $1.25 for a full loop for adults, and 75 cents for seniors and students.
