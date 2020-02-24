No matter how many storage facilities Lake Havasu City has, it never seems to be enough.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson told Today’s News-Herald in July that there were about 40 operating business licenses for storage facilities within the city, but several more facilities were under construction or about to start building at the time. Sheehy said he has no idea how many such facilities there are in town now.
But it seems the city could always use a few more.
“I see the demand out there,” Stark said. “I called 53 places and every single one of them is full with a waiting list. So the demand is definitely there. You guys move almost 1 million tourists in and out of there every year, and a lot of them obviously have boats and jet skis and RVs. They need a place to store them.”
The need for more storage isn’t a new phenomena in town. Sheehy said the industry has been booming for decades. With the city growing at a healthy pace, the need for storage will likely continue to grow with it.
“The citizens and visitors of Lake Havasu City really enjoy outdoor recreation,” Sheehy said. “These storage units provide places for people to keep their motorhomes, off road vehicles, boats, and all of those things that go along with living an outdoor lifestyle in our area. It has been an ongoing trend, and as our community grows and more folks move here the need for storage units have also increased.”
Stark said Havasu also happens to be on the right side of the Colorado River to attract developers.
“Arizona compared to California is a great state,” he said. “The people, the city staff, have been absolutely wonderful to work with. We are contractors and architects here in California, so we often times see the difficulties in going through governmental agencies and channels to get things accomplished. Lake Havasu’s staff has been absolutely incredible to work with. They are very pro-business and willing to help.”
