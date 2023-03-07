Editor: CPAC ran this weekend, so hopefully many Republicans were able to watch it as it was covered live on Newsmax. Former President Trump delivered a lively two-hour speech just as he has done at so many MAGA rallies. As usual, he used humor in his storytelling and actually refrained from criticizing the 2024 GOP contenders.
Much of his speech covered all the progress that he made during his first administration … highlighting the economy, the security at the border with wall construction, and international peace through strength.
Of course, former President Trump compared his success to President Biden’s disaster with a poor economy, millions crossing the border, and our involvement in Ukraine. President Trump outlined his goals for his second term in the White House, and he just may get there with over 60% of support in the CPAC straw poll. Let’s keep America First!
Susan Stievo
Lake Havasu City
