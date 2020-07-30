Two men were arrested this month after they were found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine — while renting a Havasu apartment through an online vacation rental service.
Police were called the Smoketree Avenue apartment at the property owner’s request, after two occupants allegedly violated the terms of their lease.
According to the police report, Jose A. Baltazar, 58, and Michael D. McGovern, 36, rented the home on July 12. Under the terms of their lease, Baltazar and McGovern were the only people allowed within the residence. Their lease specifically stated they were not to tamper with the apartment’s doorbell camera or adjust the home’s thermostat.
Police say the property owner monitored the apartment’s doorbell camera footage throughout the evening, and saw multiple people enter and exit the residence. An app on the property owner’s phone also alerted him that his thermostat had been altered, before Baltazar and McGovern later covered the lens of the home’s doorbell camera to prevent visitors’ movements from being seen.
The property owner returned to the residence and knocked on the door, the report said. When a woman — whose name was not on the lease — answered. The property owner informed her that the terms of Baltazar’s and McGovern’s lease had been violated, and they would need to vacate the property. The woman agreed, the report said, and the property owner drove to a nearby business parking lot to watch the apartment from a distance.
According to the police report, a car arrived at the residence shortly afterward and three people entered. The property owner contacted police dispatchers to request that Baltazar, McGovern and their guests be escorted from the building.
Minutes later, responding officers were met by Baltazar at the front door of the residence. According to the report, Baltazar told officers that he and McGovern were in the process of gathering their property to leave. According to police, officers smelled the odor of marijuana within.
Police were granted permission by the property owner to enter the home. Baltazar, McGovern and their female guest were detained at the scene. According to police, the woman was found to have a warrant for her arrest, and she was taken into custody. As officers handcuffed her, police say Baltazar attempted to run to the rear bedroom of the home. Officers intercepted Baltazar before he could disappear from view, the report said.
Officers found a bag on the floor inside the bedroom, the report said, inside of which were three smaller plastic bags – two containing suspected methamphetamine, and one containing suspected heroin. Baltazar told officers the bag did not belong to him, the report said.
McGovern allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana prior to officers’ arrival. A search of his pockets allegedly yielded a marijuana cigarette.
Baltazar was charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. McGovern was charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
