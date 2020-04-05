With the number of cases of coronavirus climbing locally, the Havasu COVID-19 Task Force is shifting its focus to sick patients.
The Task Force, a loosely organized group of primary care physicians in Lake Havasu City, took the lead on early testing efforts and has been providing updates and information on its Facebook page over the last few weeks. Dr. Khamranie Persaud, who ran the group’s Facebook page before it was deleted on Sunday, said the Task Force remains intact, but that it is shifting its efforts from community education to patient care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.