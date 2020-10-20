Editor: Regarding the aptly titled letter “Our Dear Leader,” Mr. Wells describes desirable traits in a country’s leader. That he ascribes those traits to the current occupant of the White House simply proves that even red, white and blue Kool-Aid corrupts the mind. The writer purports to admire someone who respects life. What about the children torn from their parents’ arms at the border, and over 220,000 Americans dead from Covid? Are they not worthy of the president’s respect? As for the rest of the Mr. Well’s list; Americans deserve someone who will lower middle class taxes, not those of the wealthy 1%. Someone who will bring back regulations to keep our air and water clean. Someone who doesn’t spends millions on political merchandise made overseas. Someone who doesn’t take money from the military budget for an ineffective wall; who doesn’t call our service men and women suckers and losers; and who reveres our POWs and Blue Star families instead of denigrating them. We want a president who stands up to our enemies and who stands with our allies. The current president has been successful in deceiving his followers, and has disgraced our country in the process. I hope and pray Americans realize that we will lose our democracy if we do not act now to evict the conman in the White House.
Terry Lahey
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
