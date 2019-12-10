Brandon Bowers is editor of Today's News-Herald and the weekly Parker Pioneer. His newspaper career started at the age of 16 as a newsroom clerk at a small daily in Manteca, California, and he worked as a reporter and editor at several papers in Californi

Follow BrandonBowers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today