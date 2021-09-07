ELA     # of students tested       % passing

Grade 3            319                  45%

Grade 4            368                  51%

Grade 5            387                  51%

Grade 6            396                  38%

Grade 7            398                  31%

Grade 8            403                  36%

Grade 10          368                  32%

Math    # of students tested       % passing

Grade 3            318                  56%

Grade 4            368                  47%

Grade 5            389                  49%

Grade 6            399                  37%

Grade 7            398                  30%

Grade 8            412                  24%

Grade10           370                  29%

ELA     # of students tested       % passing

Smoketree        252                  39%

Havasupai        213                  44%

Starline 342                  51%

Nautilus            221                  45%

Oro Grande      175                  40%

Jamaica            267                  54%

Thunderbolt      801                  34%

LHHS              368                  32%

Math    # of students tested       % passing

Smoketree        255                  40%

Havasupai        213                  40%

Starline           341                  52%

Nautilus            223                  51%

Oro Grande      176                  40%

Jamaica            266                  54%

Thunderbolt      810                  27%

LHHS              370                  29%

 

