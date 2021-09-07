ELA # of students tested % passing
Grade 3 319 45%
Grade 4 368 51%
Grade 5 387 51%
Grade 6 396 38%
Grade 7 398 31%
Grade 8 403 36%
Grade 10 368 32%
Math # of students tested % passing
Grade 3 318 56%
Grade 4 368 47%
Grade 5 389 49%
Grade 6 399 37%
Grade 7 398 30%
Grade 8 412 24%
Grade10 370 29%
ELA # of students tested % passing
Smoketree 252 39%
Havasupai 213 44%
Starline 342 51%
Nautilus 221 45%
Oro Grande 175 40%
Jamaica 267 54%
Thunderbolt 801 34%
LHHS 368 32%
Math # of students tested % passing
Smoketree 255 40%
Havasupai 213 40%
Starline 341 52%
Nautilus 223 51%
Oro Grande 176 40%
Jamaica 266 54%
Thunderbolt 810 27%
LHHS 370 29%
