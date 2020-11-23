Item / 2020 / 2019
Self-basting 16 lb. young tom turkey / $14.08 / $11.68
14-ounce cubed stuffing mix / $3.81 / $3.18
Pumpkin pie mix (30 oz.) / $3.59 / $3.67
9-inch frozen pie shell (2) / $2.83 / $3.33
3 lb. fresh sweet potatoes / $4.59 / $4.80
Enriched brown & serve rolls (12) / $3.78 / $3.74
Frozen peas (16 oz.) / $2.12 / $1.60
1 lb mixed celery & carrots / $1.48 / $1.15
1 gallon whole milk / $2.65 / $2.51
Fresh cranberries (12 oz.) / $2.59 / $2.33
Half pint whipping cream / $2.25 / $1.55
Miscellaneous (onions, coffee, sugar, flour, evaporated milk, butter) / $3.25 / $3.14
Other options (not included in total):
Frozen green beans (pound) / $2.13 / $1.57
Russet potatoes (5 pound bag) / $2.16 / $2.06
Half bone-in ham (per pound) / $2.27 / $2.31
Arizona Farm Bureau Federation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.