House of Representatives:

This year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats

Last year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats

Senate:

This year -- 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats

Last year -- 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats

Deadline for adjourning this year (Saturday the week of the 100th day, counting Saturdays and Sundays) -- April 24

Adjournment last year — May 26*

*Last working day was actually March 23. Legislature recessed repeatedly after covid-19 outbreak until coming back May 26 solely to adjourn.

Length of last year’s session -- 72 days

Longest session -- 173 days in 1988

Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) -- 1,607

Number sent to governor -- 90

Bills signed -- 90

Bills vetoed -- 0

Veto record -- 58, set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano

