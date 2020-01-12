House of Representatives:
This year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats
Two years ago —35 Republicans and 25 Democrats
Senate:
This year — 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats
Two years ago — 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats
Deadline for adjourning this year (Saturday the week of the 100th day, counting Saturdays and Sundays) — April 25
Adjournment last year — May 28
Length of last year’s session — 134 days
Longest session -- 173 days in 1988
Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) -- 1,318
Number sent to governor -- 331
Bills signed -- 321
Bills vetoed -- 11
Veto record -- 58, set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano
