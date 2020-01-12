House of Representatives:

This year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats

Two years ago —35 Republicans and 25 Democrats

Senate:

This year — 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats

Two years ago — 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats

Deadline for adjourning this year (Saturday the week of the 100th day, counting Saturdays and Sundays) — April 25

Adjournment last year — May 28

Length of last year’s session — 134 days

Longest session -- 173 days in 1988

Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) -- 1,318

Number sent to governor -- 331

Bills signed -- 321

Bills vetoed -- 11

Veto record -- 58, set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano

