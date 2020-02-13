When the Line Dance on the London Bridge occurs on Feb. 23, it will be the last event for which the bridge will be temporarily closed to motor vehicles.
The annual fundraiser, hosted by the Havasu Community Health Foundation, invites participants to join in country line dancing on the bridge. It typically attracts upwards of 500 people each year, said Julie Cameron, one of the event’s organizers.
When the foundation was notified Thursday morning that this year’s event will be the last to take place on the bridge, executive director Linda Seaver remained unruffled. “It’s not a problem. People’s safety is far more important,” Seaver said. “The Health Foundation supports the decision.”
“We can go to the sidewalk somewhere – maybe along Bridgewater Channel,” Seaver said. “Or we may have a contest to help us pick out a new location for next year’s event.”
