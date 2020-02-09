When and where
Winterblast kicks off on Thursday and will continue through Sunday. Nightly displays starting at 7:30 p.m., which typically last about an hour, but WPA members typically shoot off fireworks before and after the official show. The largest single display is typically on Saturday, while Thursday’s fireworks are not choreographed, but rather a “freestyle” shooting. Ground zero for the event is SARA Park, particularly Havasu 95 Speedway. The park will close at 11 p.m. each night.
Parking
Entrance into SARA Park is $8 per vehicle per day, and only the main entrance will be open. Event staff will direct vehicles to available parking, which opens at noon on Thursday and Sunday, and at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. There will also be limited parking available at the BMX track for $5 starting at 4 p.m., but access to the Havasu 95 Speedway and Pyro in the Park is not permitted from there.
RVs are not allowed in general parking, and although they are permitted at the rodeo grounds in SARA Park the spaces are already sold out in 2020.
Parking along State Route 95 is not permitted.
Pyros in the Park
SARA Park generally fills up fast, especially on Friday and Saturday so spectators are encouraged to show up early. For the second year in a row people can pass the time at Pyro in the Park, a free family festival held on baseball diamond #4 starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Pyro in the Park provides free live stage music along with food and beer while attendees await dusk.
Best vantage point
The best seats for the show will be in the grandstand, which cost $8 per person. The grandstand gates will open at 3 p.m. Thursday and at noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Anyone in general parking is welcome to set up their chairs and watch from outside their vehicles.
Leave the pets at home
Animals and fireworks don’t mix well. The pyrotechnics in SARA Park are very loud, which is quite startling for animal’s sensitive ears. Animals are not allowed at the shows, and the SARA Park Dog Park will be closed from Wednesday until Monday.
Alternative dog parks include Lion’s Dog Park at London Bridge Beach and the Avalon Dog Park.
