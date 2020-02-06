While the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibit at the Lake Havasu Museum of History is self-explanatory, there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface.
Find out what the full story is by attending a free lecture on Feb. 11 featuring Paul Hirt. Hirt is a historian who specializes in the American West, environmental history, environmental policy and sustainability studies.
Hirt was chosen as the Arizona State Scholar for the Smithsonian Institute’s Water/Ways exhibition. An author and history professor at Arizona State University in Tempe, he will present his perspective at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the gymnasium at ASU’s Havasu campus, 100 University Way. A reception in Santiago 109 is 5:30-6:30 p.m. The pre-lecture event is free for museum members and $5 per person for not-yet-members.
While the lecture is free, tickets are required due to limited seating.
