9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Taking to food bank Thursday morning.
Drop the food off at Keller Williams office located at 1990 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Must be non-perishable. Preferably no cookies, candies, or chips.
If you bring more than 10 items you will be given a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several gift certificates to restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.