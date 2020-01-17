Top 10 digital downloads 2010-2019
Gray Mountain, by John Grisham (649 downloads)
Unfinished Business, by Nora Roberts (485 downloads)
The Escape, by David Baldacci (456 downloads)
Memory Man, by David Baldacci (444 downloads)
Not a Drill, by Lee Child (383 downloads)
The Racketeer, by John Grisham (368 downloads)
Alert, by James Patterson (351 downloads)
Personal, by Lee Child (331 downloads)
Second Son, by Lee Child (310 downloads)
The Target, by David Baldacci (309 downloads)
