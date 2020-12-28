Rank -- Name

1 -- Liam

2 -- Noah

3 -- Oliver

4 -- Mateo

5 -- Benjamin

6 -- Elijah

7 -- Sebastian

8 -- Alexander

9 -- Julian

10 -- James

11 -- Daniel

12 -- Santiago

13 -- Michael

14 -- Mason

15 -- Ezekiel

16 -- Aiden

17 -- David

18 -- Elias

19 -- Levi

20 -- Ezra

21 -- Lucas

22 -- Logan

23 -- Samuel

24 -- Luke

25 -- Ethan

26 -- Isaac

27 -- Jacob

28 -- Joseph

29 -- Adrian

30 -- Henry

31 -- Anthony

32 -- Gabriel

33 -- William

34 -- Jackson

35 -- Isaiah

36 -- Asher

37 -- Lincoln

38 -- Angel

39 -- Jack

40 -- Wyatt

41 -- Theodore

42 -- Jayden

43 -- Leo

44 -- Owen

45 -- Jesus

46 -- Adriel

47 -- Axel

48 -- Grayson

49 -- Carter

50 -- Christian

51 -- Jose

52 -- Jaxon

53 -- Luis

54 -- Leonardo

55 -- Hudson

56 -- Andrew

57 -- Matthew

58 -- Maverick

59 -- Xavier

60 -- Carlos

61 -- Christopher

62 -- Ian

63 -- Emiliano

64 -- Diego

65 -- Roman

66 -- Caleb

67 -- Dylan

68 -- Jonathan

69 -- Gael

70 -- Jameson

71 -- Nathan

72 -- Dominic

73 -- Eli

74 -- Josiah

75 -- Damian

76 -- Easton

77 -- Ivan

78 -- Hunter

79 -- John

80 -- Miles

81 -- Ryan

82 -- Giovanni

83 -- Kai

84 -- Cooper

85 -- Robert

86 -- Thomas

87 -- Aaron

88 -- Jaxson

89 -- Joshua

90 -- Luca

91 -- Miguel

92 -- Landon

93 -- Alejandro

94 -- Greyson

95 -- Jeremiah

96 -- Lorenzo

97 -- Charles

98 -- Cameron

99 -- Juan

100 -- Nathaniel

-- Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.