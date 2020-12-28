Rank -- Name
1 -- Liam
2 -- Noah
3 -- Oliver
4 -- Mateo
5 -- Benjamin
6 -- Elijah
7 -- Sebastian
8 -- Alexander
9 -- Julian
10 -- James
11 -- Daniel
12 -- Santiago
13 -- Michael
14 -- Mason
15 -- Ezekiel
16 -- Aiden
17 -- David
18 -- Elias
19 -- Levi
20 -- Ezra
21 -- Lucas
22 -- Logan
23 -- Samuel
24 -- Luke
25 -- Ethan
26 -- Isaac
27 -- Jacob
28 -- Joseph
29 -- Adrian
30 -- Henry
31 -- Anthony
32 -- Gabriel
33 -- William
34 -- Jackson
35 -- Isaiah
36 -- Asher
37 -- Lincoln
38 -- Angel
39 -- Jack
40 -- Wyatt
41 -- Theodore
42 -- Jayden
43 -- Leo
44 -- Owen
45 -- Jesus
46 -- Adriel
47 -- Axel
48 -- Grayson
49 -- Carter
50 -- Christian
51 -- Jose
52 -- Jaxon
53 -- Luis
54 -- Leonardo
55 -- Hudson
56 -- Andrew
57 -- Matthew
58 -- Maverick
59 -- Xavier
60 -- Carlos
61 -- Christopher
62 -- Ian
63 -- Emiliano
64 -- Diego
65 -- Roman
66 -- Caleb
67 -- Dylan
68 -- Jonathan
69 -- Gael
70 -- Jameson
71 -- Nathan
72 -- Dominic
73 -- Eli
74 -- Josiah
75 -- Damian
76 -- Easton
77 -- Ivan
78 -- Hunter
79 -- John
80 -- Miles
81 -- Ryan
82 -- Giovanni
83 -- Kai
84 -- Cooper
85 -- Robert
86 -- Thomas
87 -- Aaron
88 -- Jaxson
89 -- Joshua
90 -- Luca
91 -- Miguel
92 -- Landon
93 -- Alejandro
94 -- Greyson
95 -- Jeremiah
96 -- Lorenzo
97 -- Charles
98 -- Cameron
99 -- Juan
100 -- Nathaniel
-- Source: Arizona Department of Health Services
