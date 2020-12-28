Rank — Name
1 — Olivia
2 — Emma
3 -- Sophia
4 -- Mia
5 -- Isabella
6 -- Amelia
7 -- Camila
8 -- Charlotte
9 -- Ava
10 -- Luna
11 -- Gianna
12 -- Scarlett
13 -- Evelyn
14 -- Mila
15 -- Abigail
16 -- Aria
17 -- Penelope
18 -- Emily
19 -- Harper
20 -- Victoria
21 -- Sofia
22 -- Aurora
23 -- Elena
24 -- Ella
25 -- Elizabeth
26 -- Violet
27 -- Hazel
28 -- Emilia
29 -- Madison
30 -- Avery
31 -- Layla
32 -- Leilani
33 -- Grace
34 -- Ellie
35 -- Everly
36 -- Aaliyah
37 -- Eliana
38 -- Natalia
39 -- Ivy
40 -- Lily
41 -- Bella
42 -- Zoey
43 -- Delilah
44 -- Valentina
45 -- Chloe
46 -- Ximena
47 -- Natalie
48 -- Eleanor
49 -- Isla
50 -- Lucy
51 -- Melanie
52 -- Leah
53 -- Genesis
54 -- Hannah
55 -- Athena
56 -- Ariana
57 -- Aubrey
58 -- Nova
59 -- Madelyn
60 -- Melody
61 -- Samantha
62 -- Brooklyn
63 -- Kennedy
64 -- Liliana
65 -- Nora
66 -- Zoe
67 -- Riley
68 -- Paisley
69 -- Maya
70 -- Nevaeh
71 -- Autumn
72 -- Naomi
73 -- Quinn
74 -- Serenity
75 -- Kinsley
76 -- Maria
77 -- Savannah
78 -- Addison
79 -- Willow
80 -- Hailey
81 -- Stella
82 -- Allison
83 -- Gabriella
84 -- Lillian
85 -- Sophie
86 -- Emery
87 -- Ruby
88 -- Iris
89 -- Jade
90 -- Claire
91 -- Rose
92 -- Eva
93 -- Remi
94 -- Alice
95 -- Amara
96 -- Amaya
97 -- Audrey
98 -- Brielle
99 -- Alaia
100 -- Anna
-- Source: Arizona Department of Health Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.