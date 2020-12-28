Rank — Name

1 — Olivia

2 — Emma

3 -- Sophia

4 -- Mia

5 -- Isabella

6 -- Amelia

7 -- Camila

8 -- Charlotte

9 -- Ava

10 -- Luna

11 -- Gianna

12 -- Scarlett

13 -- Evelyn

14 -- Mila

15 -- Abigail

16 -- Aria

17 -- Penelope

18 -- Emily

19 -- Harper

20 -- Victoria

21 -- Sofia

22 -- Aurora

23 -- Elena

24 -- Ella

25 -- Elizabeth

26 -- Violet

27 -- Hazel

28 -- Emilia

29 -- Madison

30 -- Avery

31 -- Layla

32 -- Leilani

33 -- Grace

34 -- Ellie

35 -- Everly

36 -- Aaliyah

37 -- Eliana

38 -- Natalia

39 -- Ivy

40 -- Lily

41 -- Bella

42 -- Zoey

43 -- Delilah

44 -- Valentina

45 -- Chloe

46 -- Ximena

47 -- Natalie

48 -- Eleanor

49 -- Isla

50 -- Lucy

51 -- Melanie

52 -- Leah

53 -- Genesis

54 -- Hannah

55 -- Athena

56 -- Ariana

57 -- Aubrey

58 -- Nova

59 -- Madelyn

60 -- Melody

61 -- Samantha

62 -- Brooklyn

63 -- Kennedy

64 -- Liliana

65 -- Nora

66 -- Zoe

67 -- Riley

68 -- Paisley

69 -- Maya

70 -- Nevaeh

71 -- Autumn

72 -- Naomi

73 -- Quinn

74 -- Serenity

75 -- Kinsley

76 -- Maria

77 -- Savannah

78 -- Addison

79 -- Willow

80 -- Hailey

81 -- Stella

82 -- Allison

83 -- Gabriella

84 -- Lillian

85 -- Sophie

86 -- Emery

87 -- Ruby

88 -- Iris

89 -- Jade

90 -- Claire

91 -- Rose

92 -- Eva

93 -- Remi

94 -- Alice

95 -- Amara

96 -- Amaya

97 -- Audrey

98 -- Brielle

99 -- Alaia

100 -- Anna

-- Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

