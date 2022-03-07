Downtown Catalyst Project
The board has been heavily involved in the design phase for the downtown catalyst project, which will create a park on the 1.5 acres of city-owned property at McCulloch Boulevard and Quiero Drive commonly referred to as Springberg-McAndrew Park. The design is expected to be completed by September.
Aquatic Center HVAC
Keane also mentioned the plans to install a new HVAC system in the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, which has been on the department’s radar for the last several years. There is currently $2.2 million set aside for the HVAC project this year in Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Pickleball at Dick Samp
Keane said the department will also work on building four more pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park, which would bring the total number of courts at the park up to 16. The city completed eight courts last year, which added to the four original pickleball courts that were constructed in 2016. In December, the City Council officially accepted a $250,000 donation from an anonymous donor which is expected to completely cover the cost of the final four pickleball courts at Dick Samp.
SARA Park trail signs
The fourth project planned for next year would improve the signage on hiking and biking trails out at SARA Park. Keane said the city is already working with the Bureau of Land Management to better identify the trails out there in the hopes that additional signage could help reduce the number of search and rescue operations in the park as a result of hikers getting lost. Keane said the city is currently working out a memorandum of understanding with BLM, which is expected to come to council for their approval this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.