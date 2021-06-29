June 30: Havasu Mobility’s last day

July 1: Flex officially kicks off the new transit system

Aug. 30: Bridge will start running a pilot route in downtown area

Sept. 13: Direct will begin providing curb to curb service throughout town

Oct. 1: The last day for Bridge’s free pilot route

Oct. 4: Bridge will start with a single downtown fixed route called the grey route

Early 2022: Bridge will add a couple more routes, including a separate downtown route and an express route to The Shops.

