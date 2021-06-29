Vehicle Service Total price Local match

Arboc #1 Bridge $123,521 $21,795

Starcraft Starlite Bridge $73,671 No match

Arboc #2 Bridge $124,321 No match

Ford Edge #1 Direct $31,519 No match

Ford Edge #2 Direct $31,519 No match

*2017 Dodge Caravan Direct NA NA

*2019 Dodge Caravan Direct NA NA

Lonestar Promaster #1 Flex $78,519 $13,824

Lonestar Promaster #2 Flex $78,519 $13,824

Lonestar Promaster #3 Flex $78,519 $13,824

Total – $619,538 $63,266

* Dodge Caravans were previously purchased by the city and are currently utilized by Havasu Mobility

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.