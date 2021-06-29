Vehicle Service Total price Local match
Arboc #1 Bridge $123,521 $21,795
Starcraft Starlite Bridge $73,671 No match
Arboc #2 Bridge $124,321 No match
Ford Edge #1 Direct $31,519 No match
Ford Edge #2 Direct $31,519 No match
*2017 Dodge Caravan Direct NA NA
*2019 Dodge Caravan Direct NA NA
Lonestar Promaster #1 Flex $78,519 $13,824
Lonestar Promaster #2 Flex $78,519 $13,824
Lonestar Promaster #3 Flex $78,519 $13,824
Total – $619,538 $63,266
* Dodge Caravans were previously purchased by the city and are currently utilized by Havasu Mobility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.